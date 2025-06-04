Advertisement
METRO IN DINO TRAILER

Metro In Dino TRAILER X Review: Soundtrack Strikes A Chord, Netizens Share Unfiltered Reactions - Check It Out!

Metro... In Dino Trailer Twitter Review: Directed by Anurag Basu the sequel follows four different love stories of couples living in metro cities. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Metro In Dino TRAILER X Review: Soundtrack Strikes A Chord, Netizens Share Unfiltered Reactions - Check It Out! (Screengrab: @T-series/ YouTube)

Metro... In Dino Trailer X Review:  The trailer of Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated, star-studded film Metro...In Dino is finally here! A spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult hit Life in a… Metro, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

 The trailer offers a poignant glimpse into the lives of four couples, each navigating love, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships in an urban city.

The film pairs Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan as one of the couples, followed by the unexpected duo of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. Saswata Chatterjee, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher are part of a complicated love arc. Ali Fazal and Fatima and Sana Shaikh’s characters are also involved in a romantic storyline.

From heartfelt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer teases stories of complex urban relationship we couldn't relate more. From heartfelt romances to life-altering choices, the trailer teases deeply relatable stories of love, loss, and connection in the chaos of city life.

As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest reactions.

Check Out Metro In Dino Trailer X Review:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, and the film's music is composed by Pritam. Metro...In Dino is slated to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.

 

 

