Metro In Dino TRAILER X Review: Soundtrack Strikes A Chord, Netizens Share Unfiltered Reactions - Check It Out!

Metro... In Dino Trailer X Review: The trailer of Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated, star-studded film Metro...In Dino is finally here! A spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult hit Life in a… Metro, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

The trailer offers a poignant glimpse into the lives of four couples, each navigating love, heartbreak, and the complexities of modern relationships in an urban city.

The film pairs Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan as one of the couples, followed by the unexpected duo of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. Saswata Chatterjee, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher are part of a complicated love arc. Ali Fazal and Fatima and Sana Shaikh’s characters are also involved in a romantic storyline.

From heartfelt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer teases stories of complex urban relationship we couldn't relate more. From heartfelt romances to life-altering choices, the trailer teases deeply relatable stories of love, loss, and connection in the chaos of city life.

As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their honest reactions.

Check Out Metro In Dino Trailer X Review:

the trailer felt okay but the movie's love stories seem relatable, the casting is good, and the chemistry between the pairs looks great. with anurag basu, pritam, and arijit, the music album is bound to be amazing. i'm already seated for this! #MetroInDino pic.twitter.com/XqR6BIh0V7 — _ (@baebaddiesoul) June 4, 2025

Honestly I really liked #MetroInDino trailer, but the makers shouldn't have kept that character crossover scenes in the end, or reveal the reason for the individual character's separation _ — ______ ____ (@CineBuff2003) June 4, 2025

The #MetroInDino trailer looks so fab, the ensemble is looking great and the songs are sounding so fresh! I'm kicked to catch it in the theatres! @SaraAliKhan and Pankaj Tripathi are looking good in their new looks, actors should expriment with their looks always, makes for_ — Manish Nagori (@Kneeche) June 4, 2025

The kind of trailer that makes you count the days until release.__



The soundtrack already has me hooked._____ _ _

can't wait won't wait #MetroInDino #Pritam #anuragbasu#AdityaRoyKapur ___pic.twitter.com/XMJygigbXC — Tiger Shroff Perfectionist_ (@iMAHIRTIGERIAN) June 4, 2025

Just watched the Metro_ In Dino trailer -

Anurag Basu cooked again.

You know the music's gonna hit.

Took his time post-Ludo, and it shows.

2025 is a god-tier year for movies.

Let's keep the second half rolling. — Schrodinger (@p2nd3y) June 4, 2025

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, and the film's music is composed by Pritam. Metro...In Dino is slated to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.