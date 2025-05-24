New Delhi: The first look at the soulful and heartfelt song ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the upcoming film Metro...In Dino is finally here. This song, which beautifully captures modern love and relationships, will be fully released on 28th May as the opening track of the movie’s soundtrack.

Metro...In Dino is the final part of Anurag Basu’s trilogy that began with Life in a… Metro and continued with Ludo. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series alongside Anurag Basu Productions, the film paints a colourful and emotional picture of life in today’s bustling Indian cities.

The song brings together the brilliant team of composer Pritam and director Anurag Basu once again. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, ‘Zamaana Lage’ draws inspiration from the timeless poetry of Qaisar Ul Jafri, blending the classic ghazal form with a fresh, modern sound. Additional lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava add even more depth to this beautiful composition.

The complete song will be released on 28th May.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Pritam shared, “With Qaisar Ul Jafri’s timeless poetry, we wanted to revive the ghazal as a form — not as nostalgia, but as something emotionally alive and relevant today, and bring it into the mainstream. With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn’t always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop — it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That’s what we’ve tried to do with this song: reimagine the ghazal for today’s generation.”

The teaser also introduces an impressive star cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, giving viewers a glimpse of their intertwined stories and the emotional journey of love in today’s world.

Metro...In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film will hit cinemas on 4th July 2025.