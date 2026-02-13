Mira Kapoor's FIRST review of Shahid Kapoor's 'O' Romeo' is here!

Mumbai: As 'O' Romeo' hit theatres on February 13, Mira Kapoor placed husband Shahid Kapoor firmly in the spotlight with a deeply personal Instagram tribute celebrating his latest release.

Calling him her "ROMEO" and "destiny's child," Mira shared a heartfelt post that blended romance with professional pride, just as the film opened in cinemas nationwide.

The post featured a series of intimate monochrome photographs capturing candid moments between the couple rather than posed, red-carpet frames, from the movie screening that took place on February 12.

In one striking image, Mira is seen wearing a top emblazoned with "Juliet" while Shahid sits close beside her, a subtle yet symbolic nod to the film's Shakespearean echoes.

In her caption, Mira praised Shahid's "relentless spirit" and described his craft as "talent beyond belief." "Spectacular is an understatement," she wrote, expressing admiration for his performance and cheering for the film's theatrical run.

She called 'O' Romeo' his "best yet" and urged audiences to watch it in theatres.



Through her Instagram Stories, Mira also extended her appreciation to the wider team, including co-star Triptii Dimri, and applauded the film's background music.

"TEAM O'ROME0 You'll created a world and a whirl. @vishalrbhardwaj you are a genius of finesse. And I will always cherish the times we laughed and laughed. To catch your tropes is like playing a thrilling game while relishing this new world. That BGM @triptLdimri ferocity with innocence. I almost typed Afshan, you became het A woman of power, who doesn't wield it heavily @iamnanapatekar looks can kill. @tamannaahspeaks ETHEREAL. @nadiadwalagrandson eavinashtiwar 15 @hussain.dalal @dishapatani And their entire cast & crew of O'Romeo: Ta Tha Thaiya! @shahidkapoor My Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed."

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'O' Romeo' stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles and released during Valentine's Week.

A day before the film's theatrical debut, Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing immense pride in the project. Referring to his heads of department as the "real heroes," he thanked his team for their "vision, integrity, sweat, blood, and unconditional commitment."

He also acknowledged his associate Abhay Datt Sharma and creative producer Priti Shahani, stating he would not make another film without her.

Reflecting on his body of work, Bhardwaj spoke about recurring themes of revenge and explored the tension between love and violence.

Describing 'O' Romeo' as a manifestation of these emotional polarities, he wrote about society's hatred and injustice and how the film channels that "pent-up" anguish through an equally intense force that is - love.

Ahead of release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai attended by Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj, among others, marking a celebratory start to the film's theatrical journey.