Mirzapur: The Movie advance booking to open on THIS date - details inside

Mirzapur: The Movie advance booking details out: The battle for the throne of Purvanchal is officially moving to the big screen, and the countdown has begun. Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have confirmed that advance ticket bookings for the highly anticipated theatrical release, Mirzapur: The Movie, will officially open on Sunday, August 31, 2026.
Accompanying the date announcement, the makers released a bold warning for eager fans:
"थिएटर्स की गद्दी पर कब्ज़ा करने के लिए तैयार? 31 अगस्त से बुकिंग चालू हो रही है, सीट रिज़र्व रखिए... वरना रिस्क है।"
(Ready to claim the throne in theatres? Bookings open on August 31, reserve your seat... or take the risk.)
Take a look:
With the ticket counters opening on August 31, 2026, multiplexes and single-screen cinema halls across the country are bracing for high demand. Given the immense cult following of the franchise, box office analysts expect rapid sell-outs for the opening weekend, making early booking crucial for fans wanting to catch the first day, first show action.
The big-screen adaptation promises to deliver the franchise's signature bhaukaal, raw intensity, and gripping drama on an unprecedented scale.
Mirzapur: The Movie functions as a prequel, plunging audiences straight into the untold origin stories, early gang rivalries, and fierce power dynamics of Purvanchal's criminal underworld. It brings back beloved central characters to explore how the iconic battles for dominance first began.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Puneet Krishna, the cinematic event is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Amazon MGM Studios, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani co-producing.
Mirzapur: The Movie is slated for a grand theatrical release across India on September 4, 2026.
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