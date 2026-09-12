/Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi starrer nears Rs 150 crore domestic net

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its dominant theatrical run, with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Ravi Kishan starrer now closing in on the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film recorded Rs 148.45 crore in India net collections by the end of Day 7, positioning it for further milestones as it enters its second week.
With the Rs 150 crore India net benchmark within immediate reach, the film is looking toward the Rs 175 crore and Rs 200 crore domestic net targets, even as it faces fresh competition from Priyadarshan's directorial Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which released in cinemas today. On the global front, the film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore barrier, standing at Rs 212.44 crore worldwide gross after Day 7, with its eye set on the Rs 225 crore and Rs 250 crore milestones.
The film's theatrical momentum has held firm across major markets. Its strong box office trajectory places Mirzapur: The Movie among the biggest Hindi hits of 2026 so far, trailing only Dhurandhar and Hanuman Ansh.
What makes the transition particularly significant is how seamlessly the core appeal of the OTT franchise has translated to the big screen. The cinematic release has allowed audiences to react collectively to characters they have followed for years, with fan-favourite figures such as Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) continuing to drive high theatre occupancy.
The success highlights the strength of an IP that has expanded beyond its original streaming home. Mirzapur had already established a powerful cultural footprint through its iconic dialogues and characters, and the theatrical release has broadened that connection into a shared big-screen event.
Beyond the box office figures, the film's impact remains visible across topical brand integrations and digital conversations, demonstrating the franchise's deep integration into popular culture.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani co-producing. The film released in cinemas on 4 September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.
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