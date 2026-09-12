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Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi starrer nears Rs 150 crore domestic net

Mirzapur: The Movie closed its first week at Rs 148.45 crore net in India and Rs 212.44 crore gross worldwide, setting its sights on the Rs 150 crore domestic milestone amid fresh theatrical competition.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi starrer nears Rs 150 crore domestic net
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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