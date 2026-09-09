New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie has managed to wow the viewers, and how! The movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu). Today, let's check out the box office collection so far.
According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, as of Day 6, Mirzapur: The Movie is currently running across 2,251 shows and its India gross collections stand at Rs 150.20 Cr and total India net to Rs 125.80 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.
According to India Today, Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 3.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 27 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 176.97 crore.
The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.
Mirzapur The Movie closed in on the Rs 100-crore mark after its first weekend.
Joining the original cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Mirzapur: The Movie introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the mayhem. The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.
The performance also places ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ at number 4 among the top five opening weekends of 2026, behind Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ and Yash-led ‘Toxic’ (Hindi), while staying ahead of Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’, as per Taran Adarsh’s update.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was released in theatres on September 4.
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