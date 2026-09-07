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'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collections - Pankaj Tripathi-starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr

Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collections - Pankaj Tripathi-starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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