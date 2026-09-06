/Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 2: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi film crosses Rs 60 crore in two days

New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie has been one of the biggest and most anticipated films this year and is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur. The film, starring Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, has been buzzing and has created immense excitement among fans ever since it was announced and its trailer was released. After much anticipation, the film arrived in Telugu and Hindi cinemas worldwide and witnessed a terrific opening, and it continues the momentum on Saturday with the collection of ₹32.5 crore in Hindi and ₹28 lakh in Telugu, bringing the total to a massive ₹60.44 Cr. In 2 Days. Overseas, the film is sure to cross ₹15 Cr. in 2 days.