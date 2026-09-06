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  • /Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 2: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi film crosses Rs 60 crore in two days

Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 2: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi film crosses Rs 60 crore in two days

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong theatrical run on Day 2, collecting Rs 32.5 crore in Hindi and Rs 28 lakh in Telugu to take its two-day total to Rs 60.44 crore.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 2: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi film crosses Rs 60 crore in two days
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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