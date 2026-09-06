/Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 2: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi film crosses Rs 60 crore in two days

New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie has been one of the biggest and most anticipated films this year and is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur. The film, starring Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, has been buzzing and has created immense excitement among fans ever since it was announced and its trailer was released. After much anticipation, the film arrived in Telugu and Hindi cinemas worldwide and witnessed a terrific opening, and it continues the momentum on Saturday with the collection of ₹32.5 crore in Hindi and ₹28 lakh in Telugu, bringing the total to a massive ₹60.44 Cr. In 2 Days. Overseas, the film is sure to cross ₹15 Cr. in 2 days.
Mirzapur: The Movie is riding high on phenomenal word of mouth, rave reviews, houseful shows, and an overwhelming response from loyal fans of the cult franchise. The film is poised to continue its strong theatrical run, building further on its impressive opening as Day 2 took the momentum to the next level. The historic numbers mark a significant milestone for the Mirzapur franchise, which has made its first-ever large-scale leap to the big screen, transforming its much-loved world into a grand cinematic event.
Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on 4th September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.
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