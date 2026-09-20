Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, makes historic box office mark

New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie has been enjoying a blockbuster run since its release, creating a historic milestone at the box office. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Jitendra Kumar, the film has turned its theatrical outing into a remarkable box office success, continuing its phenomenal worldwide run since its release. Taking one of India’s biggest cult franchises from streaming to cinemas, the film has made a striking theatrical statement, drawing audiences in large numbers and sustaining strong momentum across markets.