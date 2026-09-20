Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, makes historic box office mark

New Delhi: Mirzapur: The Movie has been enjoying a blockbuster run since its release, creating a historic milestone at the box office. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Jitendra Kumar, the film has turned its theatrical outing into a remarkable box office success, continuing its phenomenal worldwide run since its release. Taking one of India’s biggest cult franchises from streaming to cinemas, the film has made a striking theatrical statement, drawing audiences in large numbers and sustaining strong momentum across markets.
Following its ₹200 crore milestone, the film has now raced past ₹300 crore worldwide, with its overseas performance adding significantly to its growing box office achievement. It has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film overseas this year. Watch the trailer of the film here:
The film’s ₹300 crore worldwide milestone marks a historic moment for an OTT-originated franchise, showcasing its successful transition from streaming to theatrical release while achieving a massive box office feat.
Beyond conventional star-driven appeal, its gripping storyline, iconic dialogues, recognisable characters and the enormous audience base built around the franchise continue to bring viewers to cinemas and sustain its blockbuster momentum.
Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on 4th September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.
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