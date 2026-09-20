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Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, makes historic box office mark

Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide after a blockbuster theatrical run, adding another major milestone to the cult franchise’s journey from streaming to cinemas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, makes historic box office mark
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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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