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'Mirzapur The Movie' crosses Rs 113.95 crore in 4 days, continues 'heroic run' at box office

'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
'Mirzapur The Movie' crosses Rs 113.95 crore in 4 days, continues 'heroic run' at box office
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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'Mirzapur The Movie' crosses Rs 113.95 crore in 4 days, continues 'heroic run' at box office
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