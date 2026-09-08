/'Mirzapur The Movie' crosses Rs 113.95 crore in 4 days, continues 'heroic run' at box office

Mumbai: ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ has emerged as a "super-hit" at the box office, passing the crucial Monday test with “distinction marks” after delivering a strong opening weekend. According trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a business of more than Rs 17.10 crore on Monday, calling it a clear indication that audiences have wholeheartedly embraced the film.
“'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS A SUPER-HIT – HEROIC RUN CONTINUES... After an outstanding weekend, #MirzapurTheMovie has now passed the crucial make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS. An ₹ 18 cr+ Monday is a clear indication that the audience has wholeheartedly embraced the film,” he wrote on X.
According to the figures shared by him, the Hindi version of ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ collected Rs 27.85 crore on Friday, Rs 32.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 36.50 crore on Sunday and Rs 17.10 crore on Monday.
The film’s total India net box office collection for the Hindi version stood at Rs 113.95 crore after four days.
Adarsh also highlighted the film’s performance despite the presence of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which he described as a strong opponent running alongside ‘Mirzapur The Movie’.
However, he said the two films are “co-existing beautifully”, with both attracting audiences and delivering strong numbers without eating into each other’s business.
The film has also introduced a discounted ticket offer on Tuesday. According to Adarsh, the offer is expected to provide another major boost to footfalls and could translate into a “fantastic Tuesday” for the film.
“What makes the scenario even more interesting is the presence of a strong opponent running alongside – #HanumanAnsh... Yet, the best part is that both films are co-existing beautifully, drawing audiences and delivering strong numbers without eating into each other's business. #MirzapurTheMovie has also opted for a discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday], which should provide another major boost to footfalls and translate into a FANTASTIC Tuesday,” he added.
‘Mirzapur The Movie’ has also recorded business in its limited-release Telugu version, according to Taran Adarsh.
The Telugu version collected Rs 26 lakh on Friday, Rs 28 lakh on Saturday, Rs 30 lakh on Sunday and Rs 15 lakh on Monday, taking its total India net box office collection to Rs 99 lakh.
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal). The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was released in theatres on September 4.
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