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  • /Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song Do Numbari as makers kick off music campaign ahead of trailer

Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song Do Numbari as makers kick off music campaign ahead of trailer

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have released Do Numbari, the first song from the film's soundtrack, kickstarting the music campaign ahead of the trailer launch. The track also marks Haryanvi sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala's Bollywood music debut.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song Do Numbari as makers kick off music campaign ahead of trailer
Image Credit: Dhanda Nyoliwala, Instagram

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