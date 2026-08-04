/Mirzapur: The Movie drops first song Do Numbari as makers kick off music campaign ahead of trailer

Mumbai: Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled 'Do Numbari', the first song from the soundtrack of 'Mirzapur: The Movie', marking the beginning of the film's music campaign ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The high-energy track is composed, written and sung by Haryanvi music sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala, who makes his official Bollywood music debut with the release.