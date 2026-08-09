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  • /Mirzapur: The Movie drops striking new posters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu and Bablu ahead of trailer

Mirzapur: The Movie drops striking new posters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu and Bablu ahead of trailer

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have unveiled four new character posters featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar, sending fans into a frenzy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie drops striking new posters of Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Guddu and Bablu ahead of trailer
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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