Mirzapur: The Movie release date out! Kaleen Bhaiya set to return in new avatar, check out first look poster

Mirzapur: The Movie release - Ending days of speculation the makers of Mirzapur. The Movie have unveiled the release date poster. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. One of India’s most iconic OTT franchise makes its long-awaited leap to cinemas.

Mirzapur: The Movie release date

The makers today announced September 4 as the theatrical release date of Mirzapur: The Movie, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience rooted in the gritty world they love. The film brings back iconic characters of Mirzapur — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), one of the franchise’s most loved characters.

Now, for the first time ever, the cult saga of Mirzapur steps into cinemas, transforming its beloved world into an epic big-screen experience.

Meet Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

The ensemble cast also Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment presents, An Excel Entertainment Production, Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film releases in cinemas on 4th September, 2026.