Mirzapur: The Movie remains unstoppable, crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide in 6 days

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, has emerged as one of the most successful films in recent times, successfully delivering the big-screen leap of one of India’s biggest cult franchises. Since its theatrical release, audiences have been turning out in huge numbers to experience the beloved world of Mirzapur on the big screen, fulfilling Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s vision of bringing this cult phenomenon to cinemas on a grand scale.
The global box office is witnessing an absolute rampage as the film breaches the monumental ₹200 crore gross mark worldwide in under a week. On Day 6, the movie solidified its dominance across international markets, showing exceptional strength and pull. Overseas audiences are turning out in huge numbers, with territories like the Gulf, Australia, and Canada recording top-tier collections. The overseas performance has been overall excellent, proving that the rage for Mirzapur extends far beyond domestic borders to create a true worldwide cinematic wave.
In 6 days, the film is already delivering numbers that could mark a historic moment for Indian cinema, becoming a landmark theatrical leap for an OTT-originated phenomenon.
Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on 4th September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu.
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