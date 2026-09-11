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  • /Mirzapur: The Movie song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' out: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur shine in high-energy devotional track

Mirzapur: The Movie song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' out: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur shine in high-energy devotional track

Makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have released the high-energy devotional song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho', featuring a vibrant dance performance by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' out: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur shine in high-energy devotional track
Image Credit: IMDb

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