/Mirzapur: The Movie song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' out: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur shine in high-energy devotional track

The anticipation surrounding Mirzapur: The Movie continues to climb as makers Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios officially released the music video for their latest devotional track, 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho.' starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur.
Rooted in rich regional traditions, 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' brings a vibrant, high-energy devotional backdrop to the crime-thriller universe. The music video highlights expressive dance performances led by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur against a lively, festive setting. Blending traditional folk elements with intense cinematic cuts, the track weaves high-octane visual storytelling with striking choreography to set the tone for the franchise's big-screen leap.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the fan-favourite world of the hit series to cinemas on an expanded scale. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, alongside Amazon MGM Studios, the feature film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal. Following its theatrical debut on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu, the newly launched music video for 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' is now available to stream across major platforms and Excel Music's official YouTube channel.
Mirzapur: The Movie has capped off a dominant first week at the box office, surpassing the Rs 200 crore global milestone. Bringing the universe of the acclaimed crime thriller to the big screen, the theatrical adaptation starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu continues to draw massive audiences nationwide.
After seven days in theatres, Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved a global gross total of Rs 212.44 crore. According to trade tracking platform Sacnilk, the film added Rs 10.55 crore nett to its domestic tally on Day 7 across 10,379 shows.
This brings the total domestic gross collection to Rs 176.94 crore, with the India net earnings standing at Rs 148.45 crore—leaving the film just Rs 1.55 crore away from crossing the Rs 150 crore net mark in India.
The film kicked off its theatrical run on September 4, 2026, earning a solid Rs 25.75 crore on opening day. Fueled by strong word of mouth, momentum built sharply over the weekend, with Day 2 collecting Rs 32 crore and Day 3 hitting a peak single-day figure of Rs 36 crore.
Following its high-performing opening weekend, the film maintained steady weekdays despite natural drops:
Day 4 (Monday): Rs 16 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 15.60 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 12.55 crore
Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 10.55 crore
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