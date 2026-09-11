/Mirzapur: The Movie song 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' out: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur shine in high-energy devotional track

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the fan-favourite world of the hit series to cinemas on an expanded scale. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, alongside Amazon MGM Studios, the feature film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal. Following its theatrical debut on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu, the newly launched music video for 'Vindhyavasini Ki Jai Ho' is now available to stream across major platforms and Excel Music's official YouTube channel.