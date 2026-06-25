/Mirzapur: The Movie teaser - Guddu, Kaleen, and Munna back with explosive dialogues - Cast, plot, and what to expect

New Delhi: The wait is finally over, and the bhaukaal is bigger than ever. The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived, offering the first glimpse into one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year. Earlier, the makers teased a special 'Bhaukaal recap' video revisitng the explosive first season of the series.
Mirzapur is coming to the big screen - this is first time that a series is being transformed into the big screen experience for viewers. It’s taking the same intense drama you love and bringing it to theaters with an even bigger look and feel. The film takes lead from the story that originally started in 2018. It hits theaters on September 4, 2026, and fans are in for a completely new experience.
The teaser opens with a flashback drive, taking fans back to the world of Mirzapur with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, bringing the fan-favourite character back to the screen. Joining the saga is Ravi Kishan, whose powerful new presence adds another intriguing dimension to the Mirzapur universe. The screenplay moves from the streets of Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan, bringing its gripping world and larger-than-life storytelling to cinema halls across regions.
Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.
Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 4th September 2026.
Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu respectively.
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