Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Mirzapur: The movie teaser to drop on June 25, Kaleen Bhaiya’s new poster out!

Mirzapur: The Movie has announced the teaser release date, building excitement among fans with new posters featuring Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. The film, based on the popular crime drama franchise, is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Mirzapur: The movie teaser to drop on June 25, Kaleen Bhaiya’s new poster out!
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bob Blair dies at 94: New Zealand mourns Tangiwai hero and former pacer
Bob Blair3 min ago
2
NEET-UG 202612 min ago
3
Mirzapur: The Movie18 min ago
4
BJP21 min ago
5
Auto news31 min ago