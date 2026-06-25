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Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens react to cult series' big-screen debut

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the first-ever big-screen adaptation of an Indian web series, with fans celebrating the teaser's grand scale, nostalgic callbacks, and the return of beloved characters.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens react to cult series' big-screen debut
Image Credit: (Image: @_nndn_/X)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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