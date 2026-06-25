Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X review: Netizens react to cult series' big-screen debut

Mirzapur is making the leap from streaming screens to cinema halls, marking a first-of-its-kind transition for an Indian web series. Expanding the world that first captivated audiences in 2018, Mirzapur: The Movie promises to elevate the franchise's signature intensity, action, and drama with a larger-than-life theatrical experience. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026, offering fans a fresh way to immerse themselves in the gritty universe they know and love.
The teaser opens on a nostalgic note, transporting viewers back into the heart of Mirzapur with familiar faces Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu. Adding a surprising twist, Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, reviving one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Ravi Kishan also joins the narrative, bringing a compelling new energy to the ever-expanding Mirzapur universe. Spanning from the rugged landscapes of Purvanchal to the sweeping deserts of Rajasthan, the film broadens the scale of the story, delivering its trademark power struggles and high-stakes drama on the big screen.
Now, with the teaser finally out, netizens took to social media sharing their reactions:
A netizen wrote, "Munna Tripathi entering the Mirzapur world again whistling 'L*du Lalit L'du Lalit', Welcome back, Munna Bhaiya
this already looks so good, hope mcd cbfc doesn't cut anything even after giving the A certificate
#MirzapurTheFilm"
Another user added, "#Mirzapur Teaser Review - Brings back the classic Mirzapur vibe. - Strong presence of Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. - New characters look interesting and add freshness to the story. - The background music gives the same old Mirzapur feel. - Every character gets a memorable moment. - Creates excitement for the battle for power in Mirzapur."
However, a third user questioned, "Is this a continuation of the series? If yes, why are all the dead characters back alive and where is the story heading? If not a continuation, what's the point of this movie? Is Jitendra portraying Bablu's role? Too many questions. Not feeling good about this."
Another user wrote, "Ravi Kishan entry dekh ke hi laga kuch bada hone wala hai aur itne naye log bhi… kya chal raha hai bhai!"
Mirzapur: The Movie is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh and penned by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Set to unleash its trademark bhaukaal on the big screen, the film arrives in cinemas worldwide on 4th September 2026.
Mirzapur: The Movie will hit theatres in Hindi and Telugu.
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