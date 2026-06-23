Mirzapur: The Movie to release on September 4, makers tease 'Bhaukaal recap'

New Delhi: Months ahead of the big release, makers of Mirzapur: The Movie took fans back to where it all began. They teased a special 'Bhaukaal recap' video revisitng the explosive first season of the series that introduced audiences to the lawless world of Mirzapur and cemented its place as one of India’s most beloved franchises.
'Mirzapur: The Movie' is India's first-ever series to successfully expand into a full-fledged cinematic world.
The Season 1 recap also serves as the first signal that something exciting is on the horizon, hinting that fans can expect a major update from the world of Mirzapur this week. Packed with stylised action, gripping twists and iconic rivalries, the recap revisits the world of Mirzapur, bringing back Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya, and reminding fans why Season 1 became one of the most talked-about and beloved shows in the country.
The Mirzapur season 1 recap celebrates the moments, characters and conflicts that turned Mirzapur into a cultural phenomenon, with its razor-sharp storytelling, unforgettable dialogues and relentless power struggles continuing to resonate with audiences years later.
With Mirzapur: The Movie set to arrive in theatres this September, the nostalgic look back only amplifies anticipation for the franchise’s biggest chapter yet. As excitement continues to build, all eyes are on what’s next in the world of Mirzapur.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani and is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.
The ensemble cast also Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.
Sharing his excitement, ANI quoted Ali Fazal opening up on his character as shared in a press release, "Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya's world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we're on. There's a lot more coming, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen."
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