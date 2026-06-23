Mirzapur: The Movie to release on September 4, makers tease 'Bhaukaal recap'

Sharing his excitement, ANI quoted Ali Fazal opening up on his character as shared in a press release, "Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya's world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we're on. There's a lot more coming, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen."