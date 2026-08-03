/Mirzapur: The Movie trailer gets release date after teaser frenzy, Do Numbari poster adds to hype

The anticipation for Mirzapur: The Movie is at an all time high. After receiving an overwhelming response to the teaser, Mirzapur: The Movie is now gearing up for the release of its official trailer on August 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The film shows Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua.
Recently, the makers unveiled the official poster of the film’s first track, Do Numbari. The track is sung, composed, and written by renowned Haryanvi rapper Dhanda Nyoliwala. This marks his Bollywood debut, the song promises to bring together powerful Haryanvi beats and high-voltage energy, complementing the bold and intense world of Mirzapur. With the poster now out, excitement continues to build ahead of the song’s release tomorrow.
The unveiling of the Do Numbari poster, which also marks the beginning of Excel Music, further builds momentum ahead of the grand trailer launch on August 11. Following the overwhelming response to the teaser, the makers continue to raise excitement with every new reveal, making each drop feel bigger and more impactful than the last.
Mirzapur: The Movie has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. Bringing the hugely successful franchise to the big screen for the first time, the film has already generated tremendous excitement among audiences. Led by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film promises a gripping new chapter filled with drama, power struggles, and Bhaukaal of a different level.
Further expanding the ensemble, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S. Chauhan, coming together for this new chapter in the franchise. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 4, 2026.
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