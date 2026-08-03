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Mirzapur: The Movie trailer gets release date after teaser frenzy, Do Numbari poster adds to hype

The wait for Mirzapur: The Movie is almost over. After the teaser created massive buzz, the makers have now announced the trailer release date while unveiling the poster of the film's first song, Do Numbari.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie trailer gets release date after teaser frenzy, Do Numbari poster adds to hype
Image Credit: Dhanda Nyoliwala, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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