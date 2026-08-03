/Mirzapur: The Movie trailer gets release date after teaser frenzy, Do Numbari poster adds to hype

The anticipation for Mirzapur: The Movie is at an all time high. After receiving an overwhelming response to the teaser, Mirzapur: The Movie is now gearing up for the release of its official trailer on August 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The film shows Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua.