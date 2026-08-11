Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya face new contenders

Mirzapur the movie trailer has finally been out, offering audiences their first extensive look at the franchise's transition from streaming phenomenon to full-scale cinematic spectacle. Presented by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises bigger bhaukaal, a grander universe, and far higher stakes as the battle for the throne expands to cinemas nationwide.



​The Return of Beloved Characters and Higher Stakes



​Continuing from the world established in Season 1, the film reunites iconic characters including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Pandit. The newly released trailer instantly immerses viewers back into the familiar universe, packed with its signature dark humor, intense action, and hard-hitting dialogues.