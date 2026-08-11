Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya face new contenders

Mirzapur the movie trailer has finally been out, offering audiences their first extensive look at the franchise's transition from streaming phenomenon to full-scale cinematic spectacle. Presented by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises bigger bhaukaal, a grander universe, and far higher stakes as the battle for the throne expands to cinemas nationwide.
The Return of Beloved Characters and Higher Stakes
Continuing from the world established in Season 1, the film reunites iconic characters including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Pandit. The newly released trailer instantly immerses viewers back into the familiar universe, packed with its signature dark humor, intense action, and hard-hitting dialogues.
At the core of this big-screen chapter is an intensified race for the Gaddi, where new contenders emerge to disrupt long-standing power dynamics. The narrative also stretches beyond Purvanchal into expansive desert terrains and broader landscapes.
Ensemble Cast and Key Character Returns
The big-screen spectacle brings together an extensive star-studded ensemble, featuring:
Production Team and Official Release Date
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.
The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026, in both Hindi and Telugu.
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