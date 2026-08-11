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Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya face new contenders

​The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie has been released, bringing the hit streaming franchise to theaters on September 4, 2026, with bigger action, familiar characters, and a larger cinematic scale.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya face new contenders
Image Credit: IMDb

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Mirzapur: The Movie trailer out: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya face new contenders
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