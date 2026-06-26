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Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new looks of Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan ahead of big-screen release

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the franchise’s grand leap from streaming series to the big screen, bringing an epic new chapter, powerful characters and the signature bhaukaal of Mirzapur to theatres on 4 September 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new looks of Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan ahead of big-screen release
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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