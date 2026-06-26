/Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new looks of Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan ahead of big-screen release

After creating a storm with the explosive Bhaukaal teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers have now unveiled striking new character posters featuring Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder and Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua.
The newly released posters capture the intense and gritty spirit of the Mirzapur universe. Jitendra Kumar’s Bablu Pandit appears in a fierce, battle-ready avatar with a gun in hand, while Abhishek Banerjee’s Compounder brings back his signature intimidating energy. Ravi Kishan’s Babban Babua commands attention with a powerful and authoritative presence, further heightening curiosity around the film.
The latest character reveals follow the overwhelming response to the teaser, which brought back the iconic world of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya. With every new glimpse, the makers are building anticipation for the franchise’s biggest transformation yet.
For the first time, the world of Mirzapur is moving beyond the series format and arriving on the big screen, offering audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience. Mirzapur: The Movie takes the intense drama, rivalries and storytelling that fans have loved since the series began in 2018 and expands it into a grand theatrical spectacle.
The film promises to deliver the same trademark intensity of the franchise while introducing a bigger scale, enhanced visuals and a completely new experience for viewers. As the story moves to theatres, fans can expect an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.
Further strengthening the film’s ensemble, Mirzapur: The Movie brings together a talented cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.
Together, the actors will bring alive a new chapter from the much-loved universe, adding more depth, drama and intensity to the cinematic adaptation.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.
The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 4 September 2026 in Hindi and Telugu, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Mirzapur franchise on the big screen.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.