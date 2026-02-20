Mithila Palkar to play Akshay Kumar’s sister in Bhooth Bangla; Actor quips, 'not the bhooth, but my sister'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is among the most anticipated films of 2026 and marks the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo , Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 16-year hiatus.

The project has sparked immense excitement among fans who grew up watching the duo’s classic comedy films. The buzz is driven by expectations of witnessing their signature comic timing once again on the big screen.

Adding to the anticipation, Akshay Kumar recently revealed a new addition to the cast - Mithila Palkar. The actor shared that Mithila will be seen playing the role of his sister in the film.

Speaking about her casting, Akshay said,“Mithila started her journey from the internet and is now working in many films. And soon, she will be seen with an actor who is very well known to me — guess who? Me. In Bhooth Bangla, Mithila will be seen playing not the ‘bhooth’, but my sister.”

Mithila Palkar also expressed her excitement about collaborating with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film.

Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

Akshay Kumar’s most recent theatrical release was the war drama Sky Force, which hit cinemas on January 24, 2025. The film starred him alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.