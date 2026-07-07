/Mithoon reveals why Subodhh Sharma was chosen as the voice of ‘Ve Junoon’ from ‘Awarapan 2’

Talking about the film’s music, producer Vishesh Bhatt added, “The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh's voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don't. And he does.”