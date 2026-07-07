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  • /Mithoon reveals why Subodhh Sharma was chosen as the voice of ‘Ve Junoon’ from ‘Awarapan 2’

Mithoon reveals why Subodhh Sharma was chosen as the voice of ‘Ve Junoon’ from ‘Awarapan 2’

Composer Mithoon has opened up about the making of Ve Junoon, the first song from Awarapan 2, and explained why newcomer Subodhh Sharma was the perfect choice for the track. According to Mithoon, it was the singer’s raw honesty and emotional depth that instantly connected with the song’s soul.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Mithoon reveals why Subodhh Sharma was chosen as the voice of ‘Ve Junoon’ from ‘Awarapan 2’
Image Credit: Emraan Hashmi, Instagram

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