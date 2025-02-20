Advertisement
Mohanlal Confirms Drishyam 3 With Director Jeethu Joseph, Teases New Chapter In Crime Thriller Franchise

Mohanlal has confirmed the third installment of the Drishyam crime thriller franchise, reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph.

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday confirmed that he is set to reunite with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise "Drishyam".

The actor, who will next be seen in "L2: Empuraan", made the announcement on his official X page.

"The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on the microblogging site.

"Drishyam" chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. Its sequel "Drishyam 2", which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

The path-breaking success and acclaim of "Drishyam" led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese.

