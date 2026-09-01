Most-awaited OTT shows and films releasing in September 2026: Bigg Boss 20 to Gandhari

September 2026 has some crazy entertaining mix of web shows and films for the cine buffs. From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 to Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari, an intense drama about a mother's resilience in the fictional town of Joypurra, dropping on Netflix - the deal is sealed. Also, not to miss Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Season 2.
That's just the start — the month also brings the comic treasure hunt of Dhamaal 4, Tigmanshu Dhulia's political thriller Ghamasaan, the Korean period romance The Scandal, Malayalam mystery Unmadham, and Bhuvan Bam's historical action series The Revolutionaries. Whether you're in the mood for reality TV drama, crime comedy, or a slow-burn period piece, here's everything worth adding to your watchlist this September.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is a science fiction film directed by Jon Favreau, who co-wrote the film with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. It is a part of the Star Wars franchise and serves as a continuation of the Disney+ television series The Mandalorian (2019–2023).
Streaming date: September 2
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Gandhari is an action thriller film directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht.
Streaming date: September 3
Where to watch: Netflix
The Gentlemen is an action-comedy television series created by Guy Ritchie for Netflix and is a spin-off of Ritchie's 2019 film. The series stars Theo James in the lead role.
Streaming date: September 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by Bandish Bandits, Telugu series Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. The musical drama is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and AR Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar, whose musical score serves as the backbone of the series, bringing its rich emotional world to life through soulful compositions that beautifully weave together the traditions of Carnatic music with a contemporary sound.
Streaming date: September 4
Where to watch: Prime Video
Unmadham is a Malayalam police procedural crime thriller film directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Kottayam Nazeer.
Streaming date: September 4
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Mayday is an action comedy film written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and produced by Apple Original Films, Skydance Media, and Maximum Effort. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorociński, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse.
Streaming date: September 4
Where to watch: Apple TV
Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, developed by Endemol. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host,
Streaming date: September 6
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Revolutionaries is an Indian period action thriller streaming television series directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal, and explores the lives of young Indian freedom fighters who believed armed resistance was essential to ending British colonial rule.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ghamasaan is a tale set in the Hindi heartland, where male friendships and rivalries unveil homoerotic tensions. Men on both sides of the law traverse arid lands, creating a sense of place where unexplored histories reside.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Scandal is a South Korean period romance drama television series written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song, directed by Jung Ji-woo, and starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. The series is inspired by the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, moving the story in Korea during Joseon dynasty era, and it follows individuals who defy society's rigid order and enter a dangerous game of love and temptation.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Netflix
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