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Most popular horror films of 2026 which are part of superhit franchises: Bollywood to Hollywood

Most-anticipated horror franchises: Besides Hollywood movies, all eyes are set on some thrilling Bollywood horror movies of popular franchises hitting the screens this year. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Most popular horror films of 2026 which are part of superhit franchises: Bollywood to Hollywood
Image Credit: Movie Posters

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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