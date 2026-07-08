/Most popular horror films of 2026 which are part of superhit franchises: Bollywood to Hollywood

The year 2026 is turning out to be a huge year for horror fans. Several classic franchises are coming back to theaters, some with new directors, some with new twists on old stories. Evil Dead Burn kicks things off as the sixth film in the series. Resident Evil is also getting a fresh start. Zach Cregger, the director behind Barbarian and Weapons, is taking the reins on this reboot. We also have some crazy Bollywood horror movies of popular franchises hitting the screens this year. With all this and much more - horror genre fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Here's taking a look at 7 iconic horror franchises that have made a terrifying return to the big screen this year.
Evil Dead is a franchise that has stood the test of time. Ever since the first film released in 1981, it has left generations of audiences terrified with the horrifying Deadites, intense horror, and unforgettable moments, becoming one of the most loved horror franchises of all time. More than 40 years later, Evil Dead Burn brings the iconic franchise back with an all new story that promises to be its most brutal and emotionally charged story yet. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the film follows a grieving widow whose family reunion turns into a nightmare after some demonic forces begin taking over. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Evil Dead Burn in cinemas on 10th July 2026.
Directed by Vikram Bhatt, this sequel brought the popular stereoscopic horror franchise back to cinemas in June this year. Serving as a spiritual successor, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty alongside Chetna Pande and Gaurav Bajpai. It follows a man seeking refuge in an isolated mountain mansion who uncovers dark secrets within its walls.
Resident Evil is an upcoming horror film directed by Zach Cregger, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten. It is the second reboot of the Resident Evil film series, based on Capcom's Resident Evil video game franchise. The film, set during the alternate events of Resident Evil 2 (1998), follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who is caught in a viral outbreak of infected monsters in Raccoon City and has to fight for survival. The film is releasing on September 18, 2026.
After Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma - this interconnected universe will continue in 2026 with Shakti Shalini, adding another entry to the widely successful supernatural universe. All films in this universe are based on Indian folklore. Shakti Shalini will star Aneet Padda in a titular role with Vishal Jethwa as the male lead and Vineet Kumar Singh as the main antagonist.
Insidious: Out of the Further is an upcoming supernatural horror film written and directed by Jacob Chase. It serves as a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door (2023) and is the sixth installment in the Insidious franchise. It stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, with Lin Shaye reprising her role from the previous films. Insidious: Out of the Further is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 21, 2026.
Scream 7 is a slasher film directed by Kevin Williamson and written by Williamson and Guy Busick. It is the sequel to Scream VI (2023) and the seventh installment in the Scream film series. The film stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox reprising their roles from the previous films, with Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O'Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, and Joel McHale also starring.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. It is the direct sequel to 28 Years Later (2025) and the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later film series. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. The film follows Spike as he is adopted into "Sir Lord" Jimmy Crystal's satanic cult while Dr Ian Kelson makes an unexpected connection with Samson, an Alpha Infected.
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