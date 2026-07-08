/Most popular horror films of 2026 which are part of superhit franchises: Bollywood to Hollywood

The year 2026 is turning out to be a huge year for horror fans. Several classic franchises are coming back to theaters, some with new directors, some with new twists on old stories. Evil Dead Burn kicks things off as the sixth film in the series. Resident Evil is also getting a fresh start. Zach Cregger, the director behind Barbarian and Weapons, is taking the reins on this reboot. We also have some crazy Bollywood horror movies of popular franchises hitting the screens this year. With all this and much more - horror genre fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Here's taking a look at 7 iconic horror franchises that have made a terrifying return to the big screen this year.