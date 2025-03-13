Movie Trivia: 18 years ago, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namastey London became one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, winning hearts worldwide with its blend of comedy, drama, and patriotism.

One of the film’s most powerful moments remains Akshay Kumar’s impactful monologue on India’s greatness, passionately delivered while Katrina Kaif translates it into English. Interestingly, during filming, the attitude of local British crew members shifted upon hearing the dialogue’s powerful facts about India.

Movie Trivia: The Impact Of Akshay Kumar's Monologue

In an interview, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled how Akshay and Katrina were initially promised a stronger version of the scene. When they finally read the revised script, they were deeply impressed and confident it would leave a lasting impact.

Vipul advised them to keep it simple, trusting the strength of the dialogue. Their sincere delivery ensured the scene was completed in just 2-3 hours, cementing it as a fan-favorite moment in Indian cinema.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah recalled his eagerness to see Akshay Kumar deliver his first major monologue in Namastey London. As filming began, he observed the British crew’s reaction many were taken aback by the facts about India. Out of the entire crew, only 12-13 members were Indian, while the majority were from the UK. Initially, some British crew members assumed the facts were exaggerated or fictional, but they were stunned to realize that every line was historically accurate.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey London, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rishi Kapoor, originally released in 2007, became a massive hit for its blend of romance, comedy, and cultural themes.

Now, 18 years later, the beloved rom-com is set to return to theaters on March 14, 2025, bringing back its timeless charm.