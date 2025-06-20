Must-Watch or Miss? Tisca Chopra Reviews Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Actress Tisca Chopra, who was a part of Aamir Khan's "Taare Zameen Par" got a chance to watch the film's spiritual successor "Sitaare Zameen Par" with the cast and crew, and was all praises for the sports comedy which reached the cinema halls on Friday.

Sharing a happy photo with the "Sitaare Zameen Par" team, Tisca wrote on her Instagram handle, "What Aamir does, only Aamir does. Had the absolute fortune of watching Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by the immensely talented @rs.prasanna, with the entire cast and crew last night.. Lauding Aamir's creative prowess, she added, "Having worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par and followed his extraordinary body of work over the years, my admiration for him—as both an actor and a filmmaker—only continues to grow."

Take A Look At The Post:

Furthermore, Tisca revealed how she felt after watching the drama that deals with a sensitive topic such as neurodivergence. "Sitaare is all heart! What stayed with me is how gently and powerfully the film establishes the idea that everyone’s normal is different. This isn’t a sob story—it’s an empowering one..What moved me most was how the neurodivergent adults are portrayed (and for once by neurodivergent actors) —not with pity or exaggerated kindness, but with something far more beautiful: normalcy. Everyday, natural, joyous normalcy. Like anyone else. And that’s what makes this film truly special," she penned.

Showering the cast and crew of "Sitaare Zameen Par" with love, Tisca added, "The cast @aroushsunshinediaries @gopikrishnavarma @desaisamvi @aayushbhansali20 @ashishpendse2025 @vedantsharmaa @rishi.shahani.24 @rishables @simran_mangeshkar2025 & realnamanmisra—always so heartwarming, always smiling. It’s impossible to be around them and not feel joy. Casting this film must’ve been a mammoth task - big shoutout to @castingbay @ghantagartalkies @tessjosephcasting The music, as in most AK films is splendid - @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial @shankarehsaanloy and lyrics by @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial take a bow." "A big shoutout to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for pulling this off so beautifully..A truly beautiful evening. Go watch Sitaare Zameen Par in a theatre near you—and be ready to have a smile plastered on your face.," she concluded. An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film "Champions",

"Sitaare Zameen Par" reached the cinema halls on June 20th this year.