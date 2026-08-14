Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara in Vamshi Paidipally’s SVC63

Special Ops star Muzammil Ibrahim, who earned widespread acclaim for his hard-hitting action sequences in the hit spy-thriller franchise, has officially joined the cast of Vamshi Paidipally’s highly anticipated directorial venture, tentatively titled SVC63.
The high-octane action entertainer brings together megastar Salman Khan and lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead roles, with Ibrahim coming on board for a pivotal performance.
According to industry sources, Ibrahim plays a crucial role that will leverage his proven prowess in the action genre. While details regarding his character's arc remain closely guarded by the production team, the actor has already stepped onto set to commence filming.
Speaking about the project, Ibrahim expressed his enthusiasm for the action-heavy brief:
"I have an action-packed role in the film. I can’t divulge much about it at the moment, but yes, I have already started shooting for this."
The project marks Ibrahim’s first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan—an opportunity the actor describes as a major career milestone.
"Obviously, I’m super excited. Who wouldn’t be, sharing screen space with Salman Khan? It’s a bucket-list moment for me," Ibrahim added.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by blockbuster veteran Dil Raju alongside Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, SVC63 is currently on the floors. The makers are keeping narrative details strictly under wraps while building an expansive ensemble cast around Khan and Nayanthara.
The grand action spectacle is eyeing a worldwide theatrical release on Eid 2027. For Ibrahim, whose action credentials were firmly established with Special Ops, joining this star-studded pan-India project represents a significant leap forward in his feature career.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.