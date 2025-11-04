Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

'Naagzilla' Officially Kickstarted, Here's Kartik Aaryan's Day 1 Shoot Pic

'Naagzilla' was announced in April this year when the actor shared his first look with a motion poster. 

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 05:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Naagzilla' Officially Kickstarted, Here's Kartik Aaryan's Day 1 Shoot PicPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off the shooting for his next film, 'Naagzilla', confirming the same on Instagram, while celebrating one year of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Days after the announcement, the makers have offered a glimpse from the first day of shooting, which commenced with a traditional muhurat puja.

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

"We're not just rolling...we're slithering into the world of #Naagzilla! Day 1 was filled with laughter, blessings, positivity and too much ph'n!" the caption read.

In the video, the team could be seen on the sets performing the puja before the shoot. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan also arrived to take part in the ritual along with producer Karan Johar.

Earlier, Kartik shared a picture holding a clapboard marking the start of the shoot. The clapboard featured the movie's title and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's name.

In the picture, the actor looked relaxed in a plain white shirt. He shared his excitement for the project with a caption that read: "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Day 1 of #NaagzillaHar Har Mahadev14th August 2026."

The movie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, just a day before India's Independence Day.

'Naagzilla' was announced in April this year when the actor shared his first look with a motion poster. "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand.... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein," the actor playfully wrote at the time.

It marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, following their upcoming Christmas release - 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

On Monday, the makers shared a new poster of the film, stating that 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. 

