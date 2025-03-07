Nadaaniyan Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-awaited debut film has finally arrived! Directed by Shauna Gautam, this romantic comedy marks the debut of both Ibrahim and the director.

The trailer and songs had already captivated audiences, building immense excitement. The film also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles.

Ibrahim’s debut performance is stealing hearts with his charm and screen presence. His hard work and dedication shine, sparking a wave of praise across social media!

Here's what netizens are saying about this new rom-com:

Just finished Nadaaniyan and there is something about Ibrahim’s screen presence hits different! #IbrahimAliKhan #Nadaaniyan March 7, 2025

There's something so effortless about the way Ibrahim owns the screen in #Nadaaniyan! — aleena (@aleena_112000) March 7, 2025

#NadaaniyanReview ~ __



Rating - ______ _#Nadaaniyan is the PERFECT #NetflixIndia TEEN DRAMA-vibrant, youthful, and totally relatable for Gen Z_ Giving same fun vibes as a SUMMER NETFLIX LIGHT ENTERTAINER with its cute storytelling, modern setting, and trendy music__ — IamNayla (@NaylaAmir) March 7, 2025

#Nadaaniyan songs are soooo nicee!!! I keep on listening to #IshqMein on loop_ will watch the movie tonight, looking forward#NadaaniyanReview — Aditi_ (@idkaditi) March 7, 2025

#Nadaaniyan is a very good feel good movie @DharmaMovies tq for bring back kkhh 2 when we truly needed it @KaranJohar sir keep making such movies #NadaaniyanReview — Maasterstrokee __ (@jaihojanta19) March 7, 2025

Watching Ibrahim on screen is just _ he is looking _ in Nadaaniyan — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) March 7, 2025

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, this rom-com features Ibrahim as Arjun Mehta, an ambitious young man, and Khushi as Pia Jai Singh. Their paths cross in an unusual way when Pia offers Arjun Rs 25,000 per week to pretend to be her boyfriend. What starts as a fake relationship soon takes unexpected twists and turns.

Nadaaniyan is now streaming on Netflix.