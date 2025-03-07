Advertisement
NADAANIYAN REVIEW

Nadaaniyan X Review: Netizens Call Ibrahim Ali Khan's Debut Rom-Com 'Feel-Good' Watch

Nadaaniyan Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film has finally arrived! Here's what netizens are saying about this rom-com, check it out. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Nadaaniyan X Review: Netizens Call Ibrahim Ali Khan's Debut Rom-Com 'Feel-Good' Watch (Image: @netflix_in/ Instagram)

Nadaaniyan Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-awaited debut film has finally arrived! Directed by Shauna Gautam, this romantic comedy marks the debut of both Ibrahim and the director.

The trailer and songs had already captivated audiences, building immense excitement. The film also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles. 

Ibrahim’s debut performance is stealing hearts with his charm and screen presence. His hard work and dedication shine, sparking a wave of praise across social media!

Here's what netizens are saying about this new rom-com: 

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, this rom-com features Ibrahim as Arjun Mehta, an ambitious young man, and Khushi as Pia Jai Singh. Their paths cross in an unusual way when Pia offers Arjun Rs 25,000 per week to pretend to be her boyfriend. What starts as a fake relationship soon takes unexpected twists and turns.

Nadaaniyan is now streaming on Netflix. 

