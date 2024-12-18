New Delhi: Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD's grand Japan release on January 3, 2025, director Nag Ashwin shared heartfelt gratitude for the immense love from Japanese fans. With overwhelming responses pouring in, excitement for the film's international debut is soaring.

Nag Ashwin took to Instagram story section and shared a deeply moving post, featuring a picture of letters from Japanese fans, some of whom went the extra mile to write in Telugu script.

Along with the image, he shared an emotional caption, that reads, "V rarely get overwhelmed... but Japanese love is like that. Diff level. They learned & wrote in Telugu script Full love right back to you all Arigato gozaimas Can't wait for you all to enjoy #Kalki2898AD."

The makers also posted a video to build further excitement, revealing glimpses of the film’s breathtaking futuristic world.

The caption reads, '' Japan Nothing can beat your love. Truly overwhelmed #Kalki2898AD hitting cinemas across Japan from January 3rd!"

With the film's groundbreaking visuals and captivating storyline, Kalki 2898 AD is set to make a huge impact in Japan. The support from fans across the globe, especially from Japan, has truly moved Nag Ashwin and his team, as they prepare for the upcoming premiere.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan , Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani among others.

Kalki 2898 AD will premiere on January 3, 2025, aligning with 'Shogatsu', Japan’s New Year celebrations.