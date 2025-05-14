New Delhi: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer has been released and is already winning hearts. Filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the trailer showcases a fun-loving story on the way. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, the film is eagerly awaited by audiences, and the trailer has perfectly amplified the excitement.

While the trailer is receiving amazing reviews from audiaense to critics, actor Naga Chaitanya's review is here, The Thandle actor took to his social media to praise the trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Calling 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer Heartwarming, Chay also extended his best wishes to film's entire team.

On his official X handle, He wrote, "This looks lovely Aamir sir … so heartwarming . Best wishes to the entire team . "

This looks lovely Aamir sir _ so heartwarming . Best wishes to the entire team . https://t.co/xwW63LO4IA — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 13, 2025

For the unverse, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par, starring none other than Aamir Khan in pivotal role.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Aamir's love interest in the film.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer.

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit theatres on 20th June, 2025.