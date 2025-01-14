Advertisement
MAKAR SANKRANTI

Nagin: Nikhil Dwivedi Teases Pic Of Film's Script On Makar Sankranti

Nikhil Dwivedi took to his social media to share a glimpse of the script for his upcoming film, Nagin.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has certainly created a buzz with his previous film, CTRL. He is now gearing up for his next project and has already generated excitement by sharing a picture of the script of his next film Nagin, a Saket Chaudhary directorial. 

Nikhil Dwivedi took to his social media to share a glimpse of the script for his upcoming film, Nagin. "मकर संक्रांति & Finally..", he wrote.

CTRL, the thriller produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, received immense love and praise from both audiences and critics alike. Starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, CTRL was hailed as "India's Black Mirror."

No other detail about Nagin has been made so far. 

