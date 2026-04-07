Namit Malhotra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana teaser feedback, says, 'We’re listening closely...'

The much-awaited first glimpse of Lord Rama from Ramayana was unveiled earlier this week, creating a wave of excitement among fans across the globe. The teaser has already begun generating strong anticipation, with audiences now eagerly waiting for the reveal of other key characters.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Transformation for the Role

As excitement builds, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the major lifestyle changes he adopted to step into the role of Lord Rama. The actor is said to be portraying two characters in Ramayana: Part 1, showcasing a challenging dual performance in the epic drama.

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Diwali Release for a Grand Spectacle

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali. The scale and ambition of the project have already positioned it as one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

Namit Malhotra Reacts to Overwhelming Response

Reacting to the positive reception of the teaser, producer Namit Malhotra expressed heartfelt gratitude. He shared that the response has been both inspiring and humbling, reinforcing the team’s commitment to telling the story with sincerity and responsibility.

In an emotional note, he highlighted how the love, conversations, and feedback from audiences have energised the entire team. He emphasised that Ramayana is a story deeply rooted in the hearts of billions and deserves utmost care and reverence.

Malhotra also added that thousands of artists and collaborators are working passionately behind the scenes to deliver excellence in every department, promising that what audiences have seen so far is “just the beginning.”

A Global Epic in the Making

Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027. With its emotional depth, and cultural significance, Ramayana aims to bring one of India’s most cherished epics to life on the biggest screens. The makers have promised a visually grand and emotionally resonant experience that celebrates heritage, mythology, and storytelling at its finest.