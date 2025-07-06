Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Shines Bright At Times Square, After Dazzling Nine Indian Cities

After taking over nine cities across India, the first glimpse of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has now illuminated the iconic Times Square in New York City, marking a global milestone for Indian cinema. The larger-than-life visuals of the epic, set 5,000 years ago and revered by billions, captivated crowds in the heart of Manhattan with a breathtaking audio-visual spectacle.

Projected on the towering digital screens of Times Square, the teaser enthralled onlookers with vibrant colours, intricate VFX, and cinematic grandeur. The monumental moment reinforced Ramayana not just as a film, but as a cultural legacy reimagined for the world stage.

The epic saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and global VFX giant DNEG, the film is being touted as one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema.

Expressing his views about the magnum opus, Tiwari said, “‘Ramayana’ is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul — and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. . It’s a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision — one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend borders”.

Watch the glimpse here:

Adding to the film’s global stature is the unprecedented collaboration between Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, who come together to create a soul-stirring, once-in-a-generation soundtrack. Designed for IMAX, the project promises a sweeping cinematic experience that transcends time, geography, and language.

With its first chapter slated for release during Diwali 2026 and the second part in Diwali 2027, Ramayana is being positioned as a global event film, timeless in essence, yet modern in execution.

(With IANS Inputs)