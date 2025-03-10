Nana Patekar’s Emotional Drama ‘Vanvaas’ Set for Its World Digital Premiere On THIS Date

ZEE5 is set to add a dose of emotions to the festival of colors with the world digital premiere of Vanvaas on March 14. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars veteran actor Nana Patekar alongside Utkarsh Sharma, Simrath, and Rajpal Yadav. A heart-wrenching tale of love, betrayal, and redemption, Vanvaas promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, Vanvaas narrates the poignant story of Deepak (Nana Patekar), a dementia-stricken father who is abandoned by his sons on the ghats of Varanasi. Believing his children are lost, he embarks on a journey to find them, only to cross paths with Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a street-smart thief. What starts as a manipulative scheme soon turns into an unexpected journey of companionship, forcing Veeru to reevaluate his morals and choices.

Described as a modern-day retelling of Ramayana, Vanvaas explores the themes of duty, honour, and the unbreakable bonds of human relationships. The film raises poignant questions about family, responsibility, and the idea that true connections are not always defined by blood.

With its compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, Vanvaas is set to make an impact as it premieres on ZEE5 this Holi, offering viewers a story of hope, transformation, and the rediscovery of love.

Don’t miss the emotional journey of Vanvaas—streaming exclusively on ZEE5 from March 14!

Director Anil Sharma shared his vision for Vanvaas, saying, “As a filmmaker, some stories come to you not just as scripts but as emotions waiting to be brought to life. Vanvaas is one such story raw, real, and deeply moving. Nana Patekar was a dream to direct—his ability to live a character rather than just play it is what makes him a legend. Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav brought incredible depth and sincerity to their characters, making this ensemble truly special. The love this film received in theatres was beyond expectations, and now, with ZEE5 bringing Vanvaas to homes across the world, I’m thrilled that more people will experience its magic. This Holi, I promise—it won’t just be colors that touch your heart, but Vanvaas too.”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar shared his thoughts on the film "Vanvaas," saying, “Some stories are created purely for entertainment, while others make us reflect and linger in our minds. 'Vanvaas' is one such film; it feels very personal. It tells a story that unfolds daily in various corners of our society. When I first heard the script, it immediately resonated with me because it addressed the truth that we often overlook. The response in theaters was overwhelmingly positive, and I genuinely hope that this love continues as the film reaches even more audiences on ZEE5.”

Utkarsh Sharma (Veeru) said, "Veeru is not just a thief; he’s someone who’s been lost himself, searching for meaning in a world that doesn’t care. His bond with Deepak ji transforms him in ways he never imagined. There’s a subtle beauty in how their journey together redefines both their lives. It’s a story of redemption, and as an actor, I feel privileged to be a part of such an emotional and soul-stirring story. The response from the theatres has been overwhelming, and now, with the world getting to see this story on ZEE5, I’m excited for audiences to witness this incredible journey of change and hope!"

Simrath (Meena), mentioned, "Meena’s role in Vanvaas may not be large, but her character holds a vital part of the emotional essence of the story. The film is a powerful exploration of abandonment, care, and human connection, and her presence, however brief, adds layers to the plot. It’s a film that touches your heart long after the credits roll, and I hope it resonates with viewers everywhere when it premieres on ZEE5."

