Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma Gear Up For Vanvaas Promotions In Varanasi

New Delhi: The much-awaited film Vanvaas, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar, and rising star Utkarsh Sharma is gearing up for a grand pre-release promotional event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As excitement builds for the film's release, the makers will be present in the spiritual heart of India to interact with the media, along with the film’s crew.

Nana Patekar, known for his intense roles and impeccable acting skills, will be seen playing a pivotal character that showcases his versatility yet again. Director Anil Sharma, famous for helming blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2' brings his signature storytelling style to his upcoming film 'Vanvaas.'

Meanwhile, Utkarsh Sharma, who made a notable debut in 'Genius' and played a prominent role in 'Gadar 2' reprising his role from the prequel is set to returns to the screen with a fresh and gripping role that will resonate with the audience.

Vanvaas backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma have previously collaborated for films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 which went onto become blockbusters and are now the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film Vanvaas.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead.