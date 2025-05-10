'Nation Comes First': Song Launch Of Kapkapiii Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: The much-anticipated launch of Titli, a song from the upcoming horror-comedy Kapkapiii starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has been postponed. The event was originally slated to take place in Dubai this week but has been deferred due to the prevailing national situation.

The makers took to social media to share the update, stating:

"We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film Kapkapiii. But sometimes, the reel must pause for the real. In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions. As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first."

Kapkapiii, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan and produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the Bravo Entertainment banner, is presented by Zee Studios. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025.

Joining Kapoor and Talpade in the cast are Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma. Touted as a horror-comedy, Kapkapiii weaves a chilling yet humorous tale revolving around an Ouija board, promising audiences a spine-tingling yet entertaining cinematic experience.