'Nation Comes First': Song Launch Of Kapkapiii Postponed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
The Dubai launch of the song Titli from the film Kapkapiii has been postponed as a mark of respect for the nation, with the makers stating, "The nation comes first."
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The much-anticipated launch of Titli, a song from the upcoming horror-comedy Kapkapiii starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has been postponed. The event was originally slated to take place in Dubai this week but has been deferred due to the prevailing national situation.
The makers took to social media to share the update, stating:
"We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film Kapkapiii. But sometimes, the reel must pause for the real. In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions. As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first."
Kapkapiii, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan and produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the Bravo Entertainment banner, is presented by Zee Studios. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025.
Joining Kapoor and Talpade in the cast are Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma. Touted as a horror-comedy, Kapkapiii weaves a chilling yet humorous tale revolving around an Ouija board, promising audiences a spine-tingling yet entertaining cinematic experience.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv