On National Brother's Day, we turn to the silver screen to celebrate the enduring, sometimes heart-wrenching, always powerful bond between brothers — one that’s been at the core of some of Bollywood’s most iconic stories. Whether it was rising from the ashes like Karan Arjun or sacrificing dreams for family like in Raksha Bandhan, these on-screen siblings have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Karan Arjun

The legendary duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan set the benchmark for undying sibling love. Karan Arjun was more than a revenge drama — it was about loyalty that transcended lifetimes. Rakhee’s unforgettable line, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge,” became a cultural milestone, sealing this as the ultimate brotherhood film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

In Karan Johar’s emotional family saga, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan play brothers separated by misunderstandings but bound by unshakable love. Hrithik’s quest to reunite the family proved that no matter the years or distances, brotherhood holds firm.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar delivered a heartfelt performance as the selfless big brother in Raksha Bandhan. This small-town story beautifully captured the everyday sacrifices and deep emotional investment siblings share, particularly in an Indian household.

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan’s role as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan was defined not only by vengeance but by his fierce protection of his younger sister. This gritty remake showcased how deeply rooted familial duty can drive a character’s journey.

Brothers

This intense sports drama saw Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra as estranged siblings brought together by shared pain and a common ring. With MMA as the backdrop, Brothers explored themes of redemption, rage, and reconciliation.

From classic to contemporary, Bollywood continues to remind us that a brother’s love — even if unspoken — is one of the most powerful forces there is. This National Brother’s Day, we celebrate not just blood ties, but the cinematic stories that make us believe in the strength of siblinghood.