Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brakes Failed Mid-Stunt In 'Costao', Reveals Director Sejal Shah

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sejal Shah, who made her directorial debut with Costao, has revealed a hair-raising moment from the shoot involving lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The high-octane bike stunt, now the talk of the town, almost ended in disaster—but Nawaz’s presence of mind and professionalism saved the day.

Shah recalled that the sequence was shot in extremely tight, narrow lanes, intensifying the difficulty of the stunt. “It was a risky chase scene, and Nawaz rode the bike himself without using a double,” she said, emphasizing the actor’s commitment.

What the crew didn’t know was that midway through the scene, Nawaz’s bike brakes had completely failed. “He kept going and didn’t let anyone panic. It was only after I yelled ‘cut’ that he calmly told us the brakes were gone,” she revealed.

Despite the danger, Nawazuddin’s composed performance not only added realism to the scene but also became one of the most intense moments on set. “It’s that kind of professionalism that elevates a film,” said Shah.

Costao, now streaming on Zee5, is receiving critical praise for its gripping storyline, direction, and performances. Shah’s entry as a feature film director is being celebrated across the industry.

Before Costao, Sejal Shah was already a force behind the camera with acclaimed projects like Delhi Crime Season 2, Asur 2, Decoupled, and Serious Men—the latter earning Nawazuddin an International Emmy nomination.

With Costao, Shah brings her unique visual storytelling and direction to the forefront, crafting a film that blends tension, emotion, and thrill seamlessly.

The film continues to trend on Zee5 and social media, with this behind-the-scenes revelation adding yet another reason for audiences to watch it.