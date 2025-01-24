Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Next Film 'I’m Not An Actor' To Have World Premiere At 2025 Cinequest Film Festival In California

New Delhi: The powerhouse performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to entice his audiences one more time. with 'I’m Not an Actor'. The movie will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California this March.

For Nawazuddin, who also serves as a producer via his Side Hero Entertainment, the role offered fresh territory, he said, “The idea of me playing a banker who learns acting was exciting from the start. I’d never heard of a script like this,”. He further continued, “It seemed like the right kind of script to come on board with. Specially since Aditya has explored so much about the craft of acting in the film.”

While speaking about the unique challenges faced due to its intercontinental live shooting approach Nawazuddin said, “While I was freezing at 2 degrees [in Frankfurt], in India sometimes due to extreme heat the cameras would overheat and we’d have to stop shoot for hours,”.

Apart from this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in several films showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, including Monsoon Shootout, Miss Lovely, and Manto. Remarkably, he is the only actor in the world to have eight films officially selected and screened at the Film Festival Junction.