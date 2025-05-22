New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his powerful performances, recently hogged attention for his movie 'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' (I Am Not an Actor). After making waves at the New York Indian Film Festival, the film will now be screened at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute — a place that has shaped generations of performers.

'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' revolves around a retired banker-turned-aspiring actor—played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who connects virtually with a professional actor for acting lessons. The film will be screened exclusively for current students and alumni of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute on June 24.

Following the screening, there will be an intimate conversation with Siddiqui and writer-director Aditya Kripalani. “We are so excited about this. It is a film about acting, so for it to go to a prestigious establishment like this is a huge honour,” says Kripalani. Siddiqui, trained in method acting, will also conduct a special masterclass on his process and the various interpretations of the craft. “As artistes, we feel bankers have it easy... I want to debunk these labels,” adds Kripalani, challenging narrow perceptions of professions and identity.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent film Costao received critical acclaim, further cementing his reputation as a powerhouse performer. The actor has several exciting projects lined up and is currently shooting for them. He will next be seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans eagerly await more of his legendary performances on screen.