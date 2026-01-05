Advertisement
Nayak 2 On Roll! Anil Kapoor Returns As Shivaji Rao, Set To Co-Produce Sequel
NAYAK 2

Nayak 2 On Roll! Anil Kapoor Returns As Shivaji Rao, Set To Co-Produce Sequel

Nayak is a political action film which was originally co-written and directed by Shankar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nayak 2 On Roll! Anil Kapoor Returns As Shivaji Rao, Set To Co-Produce Sequel

New Delhi: Seasoned star Anil Kapoor is all set to return as Shivaji Rao in Nayak 2 - the sequel to Nayak: The Real Hero (2001) release. According to Hindustan Times report, the filmmaker Deepak Mukut confirmed that that he and Anil are going to produce Nayak 2 together.

Anil Kapoor's Nayak 2 Confirmed

Nayak was originally bankrolled by AS Rathnam, and the rights were later held by Deepak Mukut.

Mukut told HTCity, “He (Anil) and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on.”

About Nayak

Nayak is a political action film which was originally co-written and directed by Shankar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever playing supporting roles.

The film was originally a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan, focusing on Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor), a TV cameraman and, later, television presenter, who accidentally hears and records a conversation between the police and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Balraj Chauhan. While interviewing Chauhan about the issues, Shivaji is challenged to take over the chief minister's job for a day.

