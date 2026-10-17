Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Directed by Balaji Mohan, the horror-comedy and mythological fantasy film Nayyi Navelli made its theatrical debut across nationwide screens on October 16, 2026. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Adinath Kothare in the lead roles, the film recorded a promising opening performance at the ticket counter on its first day of release.
On its opening Friday, Nayyi Navelli collected a net total of Rs 3.25 crore across India. The film was screened across a massive wider footprint of 6,281 shows nationwide, registering an overall domestic theater occupancy rate of 11.0 percent on Day 1. Factoring in local taxes and gross figures, the total domestic gross collection stood at Rs 3.83 crore.
Alongside its domestic release, the supernatural entertainer also debuted in overseas markets. Overseas, Nayyi Navelli grossed a total of Rs 0.75 crore on its first day. Combining international earnings with its domestic gross performance, the total worldwide gross collection for the film stands at Rs 4.58 crore on Day 1.
Yami Gautam Dhar's starrer faced direct box office competition from Rajkummar Rao’s biographical legal drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, which also arrived in theatres on October 16, 2026. On its opening Friday, Prahaar earned a net collection of Rs 2.35 crore across 4,133 shows in India, recording a 13.0 per cent occupancy rate and an India gross total of Rs 2.77 crore. Adding its overseas gross of Rs 0.75 crore, Prahaar generated a worldwide gross total of Rs 3.52 crore, trailing Nayyi Navelli’s worldwide opening by over Rs 1 crore.
Nayyi Navelli weaves together mythological fantasy and family comedy centred on Mohini, who moves into a joint family household in Meerut after marrying Raja Awasthi. While Mohini quickly charms the entire Awasthi family and turns their chaotic home into a happy space, Raja's suspicious brother Bantu begins to suspect that her sweet demeanour conceals an otherworldly or supernatural force.
In contrast, Prahaar revisits critical criminal trials in modern Indian history, chronicling the legal strategies and courtroom prosecution led by Ujjwal Nikam during the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Alongside Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini and Adinath Kothare as Raja Awasthi, Nayyi Navelli features a multi-generational ensemble cast. The film stars Sunita Rajwar as Asha (Raja's mother), Mita Vashisht as Pinky Bua, Sushmita Mukherjee as the Grandmother, Suneel Sinha as S.K. Awasthi (Raja's father), and Anurag Thakur as Bantu. The supporting cast also includes Sonal Jha as Sumitra Tayi, Prateek Pachori as Pannu Chacha, and Babita Pandey as Rekha Chachi.
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