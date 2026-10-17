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  • /Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam-starrer beats Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opening collection

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam-starrer beats Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opening collection

Nayyi Navelli box office day 1: Yami Gautam's horror-comedy and mythological fantasy film hit theatres on 16 October 2026. Competing with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar in box office collections.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam-starrer beats Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opening collection
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam-starrer beats Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar opening collection
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