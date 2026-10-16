‘Nayyi Navelli’ movie X review: Viewers divided over Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy

Nayyi Navelli X review: Directed by Balaji Mohan, the fantasy horror-comedy ‘Nayyi Navelli’ hit theatres on October 16, 2026. Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Susmita Mukherjee, Sunita Rajwar, and Mita Vashisht, the Dussehra release has drawn a divided response from moviegoers on social media, with netizens sharing varied opinions on its plot, comedy, and visual effects.
The storyline centers around Mohini (Yami Gautam Dhar), who marries Raja Awasthi (Addinath M. Kothare). Their lives take a chaotic turn when Raja’s younger brother, Bantu (Anurag Thakur), begins suspecting that his new sister-in-law is secretly a 'dayan' (witch). The first half largely revolves around Bantu's humorous yet persistent attempts to convince his family of Mohini's supernatural identity amid a series of suspicious events.
As audience members took to X (formerly Twitter) following early shows, reactions ranged from praise for Yami Gautam’s performance to criticism of the film's screenplay and CGI.
Several viewers praised the film as an engaging festive watch, highlighting its blend of Indian mythology and social commentary:
"#NayyiNavelli is an entertaining one. Has the elements of a typical family entertainer. Works in most parts as it amalgamates lore and fiction. Fabulous performance and what a commanding screen presence by #YamiGautam! While the comedy works, the horror elements are limited... Could be a good watch during idle hours. Rating: 3/5"
Another enthusiastic user called it a festive surprise:
"#NayyiNaveliReview: A DUSSEHRA SURPRISE LIKE NEVER BEFORE. RATING - 3.5/5. ALR delivers a FULLY DESI Ramayana-driven Dussehra flick with horror and family elements. #NayyiNaveli has twists after twists... G.V. Prakash sir's loud theme music gives you goosebumps!"
Fans also singled out a surprise cameo by Jacqueline Fernandez, with one netizen noting, "That Jacqueline Fernandez cameo in Nayyi Navelli is a riot! Absolutely original, absolutely innovative!"
On the flip side, critical posts pointed out flaws in the direction, visual effects, and pacing:
"#NayyiNavelli is a really tough watch man. So much of the comedic heavy lifting is done by Anurag Thakur but the integration of religious symbolism is extremely poor. The action sequences are clunky. The lore is rushed. The climax CGI is laughable."
Another disappointed viewer gave it a 2-star rating, writing:
"#NayyiNavelliReview: DISAPPOINTING. #NayyiNavelli has a promising plot but barely moves on screen. #YamiGautam’s exceptional screen presence goes to waste due to chaotic and dull storytelling. Comedy works in parts, horror not much."
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli made its theatrical debut on October 16, 2026. Blending elements of comedy, family drama, fantasy, and horror, the film features a dynamic ensemble cast led by Yami Gautam Dhar alongside Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Susmita Mukherjee, Sunita Rajwar, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.
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