Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

‘Nayyi Navelli’ movie X review: Viewers divided over Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy

Audiences on X shared a mixed response to Yami Gautam Dhar’s Dussehra release Nayyi Navelli, praising her performance and festive vibe while criticizing the film’s weak CGI and execution.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
‘Nayyi Navelli’ movie X review: Viewers divided over Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What is GSAT-7C? Inside the Rs 2,563-crore satellite boosting Indian Air Force operations
2
3
4
5