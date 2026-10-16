/Nayyi Navelli review: Ramayana references, desi humour, and Yami Gautam’s performance make it stand out

Not every bride enters her new home with just dreams of a happy marriage. Some bring secrets, some bring unexpected surprises, and then there is Mohini, the mysterious woman at the centre of Nayyi Navelli. Starring Yami Gautam and Addinath M Kothare, director Balaji Mohan's film takes a familiar family setting and gives it a supernatural makeover. With magical powers, desi humour and connections to the Ramayana, the film attempts to offer something different from the usual big-screen entertainers.