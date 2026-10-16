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Nayyi Navelli review: Ramayana references, desi humour, and Yami Gautam’s performance make it stand out

Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam is undoubtedly the film's biggest draw. She looks stunning as Mohini, but it is her expressive performance that makes the character stand out.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Nayyi Navelli review: Ramayana references, desi humour, and Yami Gautam’s performance make it stand out

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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