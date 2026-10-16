/Nayyi Navelli review: Ramayana references, desi humour, and Yami Gautam’s performance make it stand out

Movie: Nayyi Navelli
Director: Balaji Mohan
Cast: Yami Gautam, Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar etc
Writers: Balaji Mohan, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Himanshu Sharma
Release Date: 16th Oct 2026
Where to watch: Theatres
Run Time: 2h 18m
Ratings: 4.5 Stars
Not every bride enters her new home with just dreams of a happy marriage. Some bring secrets, some bring unexpected surprises, and then there is Mohini, the mysterious woman at the centre of Nayyi Navelli. Starring Yami Gautam and Addinath M Kothare, director Balaji Mohan's film takes a familiar family setting and gives it a supernatural makeover. With magical powers, desi humour and connections to the Ramayana, the film attempts to offer something different from the usual big-screen entertainers.
But does this unusual combination work? Largely, yes — although the film leaves some room for improvement.A Family Drama That Takes an Unexpected Turn
Mohini (Yami Gautam) falls in love with Raja Awasthi (Addinath M. Kothare), and their romance soon leads to a hurried wedding. However, there is more to their union than meets the eye. Once Mohini becomes part of the Awasthi family, her mysterious abilities and unexplained intentions begin to raise questions.
Bantu Awasthi (Anurag Thakur) suspects that his sister-in-law is a witch. Yet, the truth behind Mohini is not as straightforward as it appears. Her magical powers and the reason for her arrival gradually become central to the story.
What makes Nayyi Navelli interesting is its attempt to connect supernatural fantasy with Indian mythology. The references to the Ramayana add another layer to the narrative, giving the film a cultural dimension beyond its family drama and comedy. The mystery is best experienced without knowing too much beforehand.
The Performances Keep the Film Going
Yami Gautam is undoubtedly the film's biggest draw. She looks stunning as Mohini, but it is her expressive performance that makes the character stand out. She handles the mysterious aspects of the role with restraint, allowing her expressions and screen presence to do much of the work.
Addinath M. Kothare complements her as Raja, while Anurag Thakur brings an interesting mix of suspicion and humour to Bantu. The supporting cast adds considerable value to the film. Sunita Rajwar and Aaditya Kulshreshth contribute to its comic appeal, while Mita Vashisht and Sushmita Mukherjee bring their experience to the family drama. Pratiek Pachori, Sonal Jha and Suneel Sinha also play their parts in building the film's ensemble-driven narrative.
The performances are among the film's more consistent strengths. Whether the scene calls for humour, confusion or tension, the cast helps maintain the film's entertaining tone.
Where the Film Scores — and Where It Slips
One of Nayyi Navelli's most interesting achievements is the way it uses a largely confined setting without making the entire film feel visually monotonous. The cinematography has some appealing moments, and the visual effects are reasonably good for the film's budget.
The dialogues deserve a mention, too. Their desi flavour gives the family interactions a relatable quality, while certain exchanges poke fun at social prejudices. Some comic moments may even find a second life as social media memes.
However, the film could have benefited from tighter editing. A few portions could have been trimmed to improve the pace and make the overall experience crisper. The music is another missed opportunity; a more memorable soundtrack could have given the film greater staying power after the credits roll.
The Final Take
Nayyi Navelli does not rely on a conventional horror formula. Instead, it combines family entertainment, supernatural mystery, comedy and mythology-inspired storytelling. Its biggest strengths are Yami Gautam's performance, the supporting cast and the attempt to bring the Ramayana into a contemporary cinematic setting.
The film is best suited to viewers who enjoy supernatural fantasy with family drama and Indian cultural references. Those expecting relentless horror, fast-paced thrills or chart-topping music may find the experience less satisfying.
Verdict: An unusual and reasonably entertaining family fantasy that gets more right than wrong, even if sharper editing and more memorable music could have made it stronger.
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