/Nayyi Navelli teaser out: Yami Gautam’s upcoming film promises a gripping fantasy family story

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow just dropped the teaser for their upcoming film, Nayyi Navelli and it's giving audiences their first real look at something different. A fantasy family entertainer, colourful and imaginative, blending drama, humour, and action, all in one strange new world.
Officially released now, the teaser offers a peek into a story that mixes family drama with fantasy in a way that's hard to pin down. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma produce; Balaji Mohan directs.
Yami Gautam Dhar leads the film. Around her, a solid ensemble cast fills things out. Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh all take on important roles.
Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the story. G. V. Prakash Kumar handles the music.
It starts simple enough: a normal-looking family, nothing unusual. Then chaos hits. The brother-in-law drops a bombshell claim: "bhabhi daayan hai" the sister-in-law's a witch.
That's where things get weird, fast. Unusual characters start showing up. Dramatic turns, fantasy elements woven throughout. Yami Gautam, meanwhile, shows up in an avatar nobody's really seen from her before, a total shift.
October 16, 2026. Right before Dussehra, timed for the festive season.
With its mix of fantasy, emotion, and family drama, Nayyi Navelli promises to offer something fresh for audiences. The teaser has already sparked curiosity, leaving viewers eager to discover the mystery behind this unusual family story.
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