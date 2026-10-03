Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'

Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'

Nayyi Navelli trailer X review: Yami Gautam-starrer arrives in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'
2
3
4
5