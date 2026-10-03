/Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'

The much-anticipated official trailer for Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming fantasy family entertainer set against the backdrop of Meerut was finally unveiled. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film promises a blend of humour, family chaos, mystery, and action in a larger-than-life festive package. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the spectacle features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar and is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.
The trailer introduces audiences to the chaotic world of the Awasthi family, whose lives undergo an unexpected shift following the arrival of their new daughter-in-law, Mohini, played by Yami Gautam Dhar. What starts as a conventional Indian household filled with wedding rituals, strong opinions, and familiar family dynamics gradually unfolds into an extraordinary, mystery-laden narrative centered around Mohini's mysterious persona.
Following the trailer release, film enthusiasts and fans flocked to social media to share their excitement for the theatrical experience. Comments online reflected high anticipation, with viewers calling the film a potential "super-duper hit" and declaring plans for "first day, first show."
Social media users also lauded director Balaji Mohan's vision and G. V. Prakash Kumar's background score. One fan cheekily noted, "Dhurandhar was Aditya Dhar's second achievement, while the first was Yami Gautam," underscoring the strong audience interest surrounding the lead actress.
Reflecting on her role in a press statement, lead actress Yami Gautam Dhar highlighted what drew her to the character:
“What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself,” she stated. “Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios.”
Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli will release in theatres nationwide on October 16, 2026.
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