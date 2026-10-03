/Nayyi Navelli Trailer X review: Netizens react to Yami Gautam-starrer, call it a 'must-watch'

“What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself,” she stated. “Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios.”